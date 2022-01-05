NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport spent Wednesday preparing for another round of winter weather. Airport officials expect snow and ice Thursday, with possible flight delays.

“I’m a little concerned. In Boston, we get this much snow. It’s nothing. But that’s cause we have a lot plows. I don’t think you have a lot of plows down here,” said Kathy Cole, who is visiting Music City from Boston for the U.S. figure staking championships.

Airport officials have implemented a snow and ice control plan which includes multiple briefings and road preparation a day in advance.

“When you come to the airport, it’s going to be pretty clear, and that’s because we pretreat these areas,” said Stacey Nickens, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications for the Metro Nashville Airport Authority. “Right now, they are pretreating these areas and we will do it throughout the night.”

Nickens advises air travelers to arrive to the airport two hour early and check the status of your flight before leaving home.

“We stay in touch with our airline partners, but they make the final call,” said Nickens. “Sometimes you can get here and then they make the call, but a lot of times they are going to do what they can to get those passengers out safely.”

Airport officials expect about 25,000 passengers have departure plans for Thursday.