NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport Police stopped a car with stolen plates, leading to the discovery of falsified federal documents and an arrest.

On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 14, BNA police were patrolling the airport in an unmarked car. That’s when an officer noticed a stolen license plate on the back of a blue Ford Explorer.

An affidavit said the driver identified as 31-year-old Daniel Norena, had a driver’s license and passport from Colombia in South America, but had no government-issued ID from Tennessee.

According to the arrest document, Norena claimed he purchased the Explorer a few days prior to the stop, and said he paid someone $200 for the license plate that he did not know was stolen.

Airport police said that Norena had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no registration.

According to the arrest affidavit, Norena had a piece of paper in his lap.

Investigators said the paper had multiple signatures. They later determined Norena was practicing the signature of a man named Daniel Fernandez.

When investigators searched Norena, they found a fake U.S. Social Security Card and a fake U.S. Permanent Resident Card.

Both of these fraudulent documents identified Norena as Daniel Ricardo Fernandez, the same name of the signatures that police said Norena had been practicing.

Norena was charged with no driver’s license and forgery. He went to jail and bonded out on $2,500.

According to arrest records, Norena told police he has lived in Nashville for more than a year.