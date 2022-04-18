NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport has released a statement following a federal judge’s decision to void the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other modes of public transportation.

The statement from BNA reads:

“The leadership at Nashville International Airport® (BNA) has monitored the developments of this morning’s federal court ruling overturning face mask requirements for travelers. BNA understands that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is not currently appealing the Court’s ruling, therefore it is BNA’s understanding that there is no longer a mask requirement. However, travelers are encouraged to check with their respective carrier regarding the airline’s specific requirements.”

Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, travelers have been required to wear masks both on airplanes and while at the airport.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also claims the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote in a statement.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire on Monday, until May 3 to allow medical professionals to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus, which is now responsible for the majority of new cases in the United States.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.