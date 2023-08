NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calling all artists!

Nashville International Airport is inviting artists to submit qualifications for a sculpture design.

The artwork will be suspended from the ceiling over their new concourse, Concourse D, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. The extension will add up to six new gates to the existing concourse and will feature many local eateries and retail shops.

For details on eligibility, budget, and how to submit your ideas, click here.