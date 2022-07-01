NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman attempted to escape from the the Davidson County jail Wednesday afternoon.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported Keona Boyd was stopped by DCSO officers after failing to breach an interior fence at the facility on Harding Place.

Keona Boyd (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

She was then taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to DCSO.

Boyd was booked into the downtown detention center Tuesday on charges of theft of merchandise, probation violation and contraband in a penal institution.

More charges are expected following the escape attempt.

No additional information was immediately released.