NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.

The dogs are just a small fraction of the 4,000 beagles that were surrendered from an Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia that bred the dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

Transfers of the dogs have been taking place in humane societies across the United States after a federal judge ordered that the dogs be released after the mass-breeding facility was found to be in violation of several Animal Welfare Act violations.

NHA beagle rescue (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

The Nashville Humane Association says the beagles will be sheltered in West Nashville and given preliminary veterinary check-ups.

“When there are pets who need support, we do our absolute best to be in a position to say ‘yes,’ said Lauren Baker, Executive Director of NHA, “That’s largely made possible due to our amazing pet-loving community right here in Nashville who generously support our humane efforts!”

Many of the beagles will be available for adoption by the end of this week or the beginning of next week, according to Nashville Humane Association.

If you’re interested in supporting Nashville Humane and these beagles, you can make a donation here. Nashville Humane will be making adoption updates for these dogs on their social media platforms.