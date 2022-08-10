NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association had a special delivery Tuesday night – 40 beagles that are looking for their forever homes.

The beagles are some of the 4,000 that a federal judge ordered to be put up for adoption after allegations of animal cruelty at the Envigo Breeding facility in Virginia.

Laura Baker, the Executive Director of the Nashville Humane Association, says that despite their rough start, the beagles are responding well to their new surroundings.

“All of the dogs that we have are female and eight months old. So we’re very surprised at how wiggly and loving they are,” Baker said. “They were transported yesterday, so we’re trying to give them some time to decompress. But today, we’re really chomping at the bit to get to know them, and we’re excited to help them on their second chance at life.”

Baker says that a lot of work went into preparing to care for these dogs.

“Taking in 40 dogs plus other animals in our community, we had to be very prepared and strategic. So we immediately sent 22, foster and the other 20 are going through our process of being vetted, and they hopefully will be going up for adoption by the weekend,” she said.

Those who want to adopt can go to nashvillehumane.org to learn more.