NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association has been protecting the well-being of animals in Davidson County since 1946 and is one of the oldest service organizations in Nashville.

They are always appreciative of the monetary donations, as well as items from the general public. Right now, they are in need of something that you might have sitting in your closet.

“We are extremely low on bath towels right now,” explained Kenny Tallier, Nashville Humane Association Director of Public & Media Relations. “We use them for bedding; we use them for bathing; we use them for after surgery. And we are really, really low. So, we’re putting out a plea for either new or gently used bath towels. Check your closets. There may be something in there you don’t want anymore. We don’t care what color it is, just bring it on in. We can use it.”

You can drop bath towels off in the bins in front of their lobby at 213 Oceola Avenue between 9 am and 4 pm right on through the weekend.

And of course, they also have some adorable pets available for adoption, including this cute puppy named “Mrs. White”.

“So, this sweet little girl is Mrs. White, so if you are familiar with the movie or the game ‘Clue’, there was a litter of Clue puppies,” Tallier pointed out. “There was Professor Plum, there was a Miss Scarlett, there was a Colonel Mustard. And she is the last one from her litter that’s still looking for a forever home.”

Mrs. White is a shepherd mix. So, even though she is only 9 pounds right now, she is going to grow up to be a big sweet girl.

To learn more, go to the Nashville Humane Association’s website.