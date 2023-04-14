NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in parts of Mississippi are still working to rebuild their lives after March’s devastating tornado. The storm took lives and displaced many pets.

The Nashville Humane Association worked with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to bring eight dogs to Nashville. Within two weeks, all eight dogs were adopted. Among the dogs were Linguini, Batman and Robin, who now have a happy new life ahead of them.

“When you see an animal that has gone through a disaster, we have to welcome, make sure they feel comfortable and loved,” Nashville Humane Association Public Relations Director Kenneth Tallier said. “We want to make sure their tail is wagging and help them find a forever home.”

If you are looking to adopt a pet, the Nashville Humane Association has many animals available. To learn more, click here.