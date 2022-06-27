NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Fourth of July preparations begin to ramp up, the Nashville Humane Association is urging pet parents to prepare for the weekend.

According to the Nashville Humane Association, more pets go missing on Independence Day than any other day of the year. They say many pets take off in fear due to blasts from the loud fireworks shows.

In preparation for the weekend, the organization is hosting a microchip clinic on Monday, June 27, to help lost pets find their way home. Each chip will be implanted by a member of the veterinary team for a small fee of $10.

The microchips are considered safe and cannot fall off like a normal tag or collar.

The clinic will take place at the Nashville Humane Association located at 213 Oceola Avenue in West Nashville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are not needed for Davidson County residents.