NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting Saturday afternoon, the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) and the Banfield Foundation are teaming up to hold low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics on a monthly basis.

The NHA said its staff and veterinary teams will be administering this series of clinics, which will allow community members to bring their dogs and cats in for $15 vaccinations and $10 microchips.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Banfield Foundation to provide low-cost microchip and vaccine solutions to our community,” NHA’s executive director, Laura Baker, said. “Clinics like these provide essential services and help improve community pet health while helping remove potential barriers to pet ownership.”

(Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

According to the NHA, these low-cost clinics are possible thanks to local support, as well as a $20,000 grant from the Banfield Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves as the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital.

“Our focus in 2023 is to bring more care to more pets in more places,” said Kim Van Syoc, executive director of the Banfield Foundation. “Reaching underserved populations takes local partners who are deeply connected to their communities and understand the challenges pet owners are facing. This is why we are incredibly grateful for partners like Nashville Humane Association who help us provide care to the pets that need it most.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

As reported by the American Humane Association, more than 10 million dogs and cats go missing from their owners every year.

However, on average, a microchipped pet is 50% more likely to be returned to their owner than a pet without a microchip, the NHA said. In addition, microchips are safe, compatible with your pet’s body, and unable to fall off like a tag or collar.

The American Veterinary Medical Association also encourages pet parents to have their animals vaccinated in order to ward off illness and help avoid a costly bill for treating diseases that could have been prevented.

The NHA said its ROVER vehicle will be set up for the first vaccine and microchip clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at FiftyForward Donelson Station, which is located at 108 Donelson Pike.

According to organizers, the event will offer rabies, DAPP, DAPPL, Bordetella, and FVRCP vaccines, as well as the microchips, for Davidson County residents. No appointments are necessary, but only cash and/or credit payments will be accepted, and all pets should be on a leash or in a carrier.

To learn more about the clinic series, you are asked to call 615-352-1010.