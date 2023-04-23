Stacker compiled statistics about real estate prices in Davidson County using data from realtor.com. Statistics are as of March 2023.
The median listing price in the United States was $424,495 in March, 0.06% higher than a year ago. Davidson County has the fourth-highest median listing price per square foot out of 95 counties in Tennessee.
Davidson also has the highest active listings in the state.
Davidson County real estate by the numbers
– Median list price: $547,175
— 0.1% increase from February
— 0.1% increase from a year ago
– Active listing count: 1,719 (1,234 new listings)
– Median days on the market: 35 days
– Price increased count: 30
– Price reduced count: 644
– Median listing price per square foot: $304.0 per square foot
Median listing prices in neighboring counties
#1. Williamson County, TN: $1,116,475
#2. Wilson County, TN: $574,923
#3. Davidson County, TN: $547,175
#4. Sumner County, TN: $512,475
#5. Robertson County, TN: $473,675
#6. Rutherford County, TN: $455,181
Counties with the highest median listing price in Tennessee
#1. Williamson County: $1,116,475
#2. Sevier County: $749,452
#3. Moore County: $598,500
#4. Wilson County: $574,923
#5. Loudon County: $564,475
Counties with the lowest median listing price in Tennessee
#1. Lauderdale County: $142,000
#2. Lake County: $162,725
#3. Obion County: $182,300
#4. Weakley County: $212,450
#5. Perry County: $219,000