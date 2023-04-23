A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

Stacker compiled statistics about real estate prices in Davidson County using data from realtor.com. Statistics are as of March 2023.

The median listing price in the United States was $424,495 in March, 0.06% higher than a year ago. Davidson County has the fourth-highest median listing price per square foot out of 95 counties in Tennessee.

Davidson also has the highest active listings in the state.

Davidson County real estate by the numbers

– Median list price: $547,175

— 0.1% increase from February

— 0.1% increase from a year ago

– Active listing count: 1,719 (1,234 new listings)

– Median days on the market: 35 days

– Price increased count: 30

– Price reduced count: 644

– Median listing price per square foot: $304.0 per square foot

Median listing prices in neighboring counties

#1. Williamson County, TN: $1,116,475

#2. Wilson County, TN: $574,923

#3. Davidson County, TN: $547,175

#4. Sumner County, TN: $512,475

#5. Robertson County, TN: $473,675

#6. Rutherford County, TN: $455,181

Counties with the highest median listing price in Tennessee

#1. Williamson County: $1,116,475

#2. Sevier County: $749,452

#3. Moore County: $598,500

#4. Wilson County: $574,923

#5. Loudon County: $564,475

Counties with the lowest median listing price in Tennessee

#1. Lauderdale County: $142,000

#2. Lake County: $162,725

#3. Obion County: $182,300

#4. Weakley County: $212,450

#5. Perry County: $219,000