NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2022 report card is in for the Music City’s hotel industry. The big question is: Did Nashville’s hotel recovery live up to the skyscraper expectations or do they still have a ways to go?

According to the Metropolitan Tourism and Convention Commission, Music City’s hotel industry is “recovered and growing.”

Last year, the commission studied 145 Nashville hotels in various prices ranges and found the following results:

Supply: Up by 5.4%

Occupancy: Up by 20.9%

Demand: Up by 27.0%

Revenue: Up by 58.9%

Looking ahead, ninety days out from early February 2023, the commission claims hotel reservations on the books are higher than this time in 2022.

The commission’s report predicts international travel to Nashville will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. They say the hope is to see consistent growth in 2025, with nearly half a million international travelers coming to Music City.

Currently, the commission reports that a majority of Nashville’s international travelers are coming from Canada and the United Kingdom.

“We just hosted an international press tour, the end of January, where we focused on neighborhoods and got those writers out into the different neighborhoods, and so some good stories will be coming out of that,” said Deana Ivey, President of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. “We’ve also hosted four individual journalists, 3 from London, one from Dublin and they represent publications like The Sun, Irish Daily News, Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, and more.”

The commission said they will continue these connections to promote global travel to Music City and continue to feed the hotel industry.