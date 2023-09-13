NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 57-year-old man is behind bars after police said a homeowner’s security cameras caught him in the act of a suspected burglary.

Metro police were sent to the 1700 block of 14th Avenue North on Tuesday, Sept. 12 after a homeowner allegedly told officers that she was watching a man go into her house and carry things out from her live feed security cameras.

The woman described the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red shirt and dark pants, according to an arrest report.

As officers were walking out the back door of the residence, they reportedly saw the suspect laying down near an alley fence in the backyard of the property next door. The man was wearing the same clothes that were described by the homeowner.

According to Metro police, officers gave verbal commands for the man to stop, but he stood up and fled.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

An arrest report said the man was able to bust through a fence and attempted to climb over a chain link fence into an alley, before he was eventually caught by an officer.

Once caught, the man forcefully kicked the officer in the chest before he was taken into custody, according to court records.

Metro police said the man told officers that the backpack found inside the home belonged to him. Inside the backpack, officers found tools that were commonly used for a burglary, a ring camera box, a glass crack pipe and a wallet with his ID.

The man’s ID identified him as Richard Thompson. The homeowner told officers that some items inside the backpack, which included wall mounted fixtures, towels holders, and the ring camera – belonged to her.

Thompson was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated burglary and charges related to several outstanding warrants.