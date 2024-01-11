NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year’s first batch of winter weather is just a few days away, and shelters throughout Nashville are preparing for large numbers of people.

When the temperature drops to 32 degrees for three consecutive hours, Nashville’s cold weather response teams go into known homeless camps and invite people to stay warm at a local shelter for the night.

News 2’s meteorologists said the storm will bring brutal wind chill and temperatures that feel like they’re below zero, while Metro Social Services and Homeless Services said they are ready to shelter over 180 people from the cold.

“We just anticipate more people, more need, so we just go in the stock rooms and all that and bring out more,” said Harriet Wallace, communications manager for Metro Social Services and the Office of Homeless Services. “But we stay prepared, especially because weather in this area can be unpredictable, but we are always prepared.”

Nashville has three shelters: Nashville Rescue Mission, Room In The Inn, and the overflow site at 3230 Brick Church Pike, but the overflow site is the only one that offers shelter for couples and pets.

The overflow site has stockpiled food, kennels, blankets, and beds.

Wallace said that while they are fully prepared for everyone who comes in, it can be challenging to convince some people to take shelter and leave their belongings, even in the middle of a storm.

“We understand and we respect that, and so we say to them, ‘Please put your safety first,’ right? Your safety first. Items we can replace; we can help you replace that, but you are irreplaceable. So please heed our warning, take our advice, and come into the shelter,'” Wallace said.

She added that if people choose not to come into the shelter for the night, they are offered other resources to help keep them warm.

Metro Social Services will also be driving and meeting elderly Nashvillians at their homes before and during the storm, delivering food and conducting welfare checks.

“If you do see someone out there that is experiencing homelessness, if you do see someone who is vulnerable, such as with a disability or a senior, please, please give them our information or reach out to us. Get their name and perhaps their address, and we will be sure to follow up with them,” Wallace said.

There are free rides on WeGo Public Transit line 23B for people going to the shelter.

Metro Social Services said the shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. They will be re-evaluating hours going into the week come Sunday.