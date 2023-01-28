NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening.

It happened on Harpeth Oaks Court, just off Highway 100, near Percy Warner Park.

Dozens of Nashville Fire Department units responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say the initial call was for a fire in a fire pit that somehow spread to the home, but there has not been an official cause determined at this time.

There is no word on any injuries in connection with this fire.

No further information was immediately available.