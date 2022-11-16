NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools’ (MNPS) 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc.) and the Tennessee Titans.

According to a statement released by the Mayor’s office on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the project budget will be about $15 million, with each district-run high school getting $1 million that will go toward building a new athletic field or otherwise improving athletic facilities based on each school’s specific needs.

Officials said Cooper is proposing that a third of the funding will come from Metro via forthcoming capital spending plans, a third will be donated from the Tennessee Titans through a $5 million grant over five years to MNPS athletics through The Fans Inc., and a third will be raised from private donors by The Fans Inc.’s fundraising campaign.

The Titans’ contribution is reportedly part of their larger ONE community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations.

“Today’s announcement means that by the time the Titans have a new home field for gameday, every public high school in Nashville will have a home field advantage too,” Cooper said. “High school sports bring neighborhoods together. In my first three years as Mayor, we’ve made the biggest investment in our classrooms in the history of our city. As I travel around Nashville, I see how important it is that we invest in every part of our kids’ lives, including sports. Our students are making strides in test scores and excelling academically , and their teams are going to the playoffs and winning championships. It’s time we meet them halfway by giving them the high-quality facilities they deserve.”

“Nashville welcomed the Titans with open arms nearly twenty-five years ago, and since then the team and its vast network of former players, coaches and fans have become an integral part of this city’s cultural fabric,” said Eddie George, the head football coach at Tennessee State University and a former Titans great. “It’s about way more than just football — it’s about making Nashville the kind of city where we want to raise our families and where everyone can thrive. Today’s announcement is just the latest example of how the Tennessee Titans organization cares deeply about the Nashville community and its future.”

“We are deeply committed to educating well-rounded students and investing in their success inside and outside the classroom,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, the director of MNPS, stated. “Our young athletes and incredible staff make the School Board and all of MNPS proud every day, and they deserve facilities that match their outstanding effort and commitment. I’m grateful to Mayor Cooper, the Titans and our private partners for making this dream a reality, and hope this exciting announcement will help inspire the next generation of MNPS athletes.”

“We’re thrilled to join a project that will demonstrate our collective commitment to MNPS athletics,” said Jamie Hollin, president of The Fans Inc. “Boys and girls of all ages, from every neighborhood, will soon be competing on premier fields and benefiting from this unique partnership. I appreciate Mayor Cooper and the Tennessee Titans coming together to get this done.”

If you want to contribute to the effort, you are asked to text HOMEFIELD to 615-488-4670.