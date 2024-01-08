NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student at Glencliff High School was arrested Monday after police said he was caught bringing a gun onto school property.

During a random search Monday morning, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said school administrators found a vape and a handgun magazine.

Shortly after the search, officers said the 16-year-old student ran from the school to a nearby church, where he was found hiding a pistol.

Police quickly recovered the weapon and apprehended the 11th grader. He is being charged with juvenile handgun possession and bringing a gun on school property.

As of Friday, Jan. 5, a spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said there had already been six guns confiscated this year compared to eight during the first semester of last year.