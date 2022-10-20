NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old is facing charges after two firearms were found in his backpack at a Nashville school.

The incident happened Thursday at East Magnet High School in East Nashville.

Metro police say a Metro Schools Security K-9 alerted officers to something suspicious in the 11th grader’s backpack during a random search.

School administrators found two loaded pistols in the student’s bag. One of the guns was stolen out of Madison, Alabama.

Authorities say the teen would not answer any questions about the weapons.

He has been taken to juvenile detention.