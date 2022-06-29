NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was charged on Tuesday after a fight at a behavior health center between two employees.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the victim told officers the two workers at Hermitage Hall, located at 1220 8th Avenue South, had gotten into an altercation the night prior.

Then the following morning, on May 9, as the male victim was leaving work, officials said he was attacked in the parking lot by co-worker, Martiera Benson, 21, and two other people he did not know.

During the assault, MNPD said the victim was pistol-whipped and had to be hospitalized and treated for injuries sustained to his head.

Benson is now faced with a felony aggravated assault charge.