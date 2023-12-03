NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than a half-decade of rent spikes, Nashville rent experts say our area is heading into a “soft market” for the month of December and the foreseeable future.

Now, agents at Apartment Insiders say between an influx of units in 2023, and an estimated 31,000 more expected in the near future, apartment complexes are competing for renters.

“We’re seeing 10 weeks free, eight weeks free, I have some apartment communities that are doing three months free, it brings the rent down significantly,” said real estate agent Annisha Thomas with Apartment Insiders.

Not only will renters coming to town benefit, but also those looking to stay in Nashville. If your lease term is coming up, experts recommend you shop around, especially if your complex wants to increase your rent.

“If that renewal rate is outrageous, don’t you dare. There are three apartment communities right down the street from your apartment that will offer you a better deal,” Thomas added.

On top of supply being so high, rents are also being incentivized due to the time of year. Thomas said the next few months are the best time to sign a new lease, avoiding peak prices during the summer months.

“During the summertime I felt so bad because the rent was so sky high and some of these same apartments that people rent for $1,800 a month, because they rented in the month of June or july, those same units are now going for $200 cheaper,” she said.

If you do get a renewal offer from your leasing office, Thomas recommends shopping other rental communities in your area and taking those offers back to negotiate. If your current leasing office isn’t willing to adjust rates or offer other incentives, she suggests using a professional apartment locating company, a service that renters can find at no cost to them.

“It’s really like having somebody to advocate for you and also somebody who knows the market well and can negotiate those specials for you,” Thomas said.

Some of the biggest price cuts and rent incentives Apartment Insiders is seeing right now are in the Gulch, SoBro, and Germantown.