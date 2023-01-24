NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of music equipment from his West Nashville home.

That same day, the stolen equipment surfaced at a used guitar store with the suspect trying to get money for it.

“I had just left my house at 11 a.m. to go to work and everything was there,” theft victim Sean Mallon said.

Sometime after Mallon left for work on Monday, his home was broken into and ransacked. Then, Mallon received a call from the Modman Guitar Shop.

“He had said that a white Reverand Rocco that I had just been in there with on Friday and had done work previously on, called me and let me know that Gabe here at Blues Vintage said someone was up here trying to sell it,” Mallon said.

Gabe Hernandez, the owner of Blues Vintage Guitars, said a man walked into his shop at around 1 p.m. to get a quote for some equipment. The man brought in three guitars, three amps, and a pedalboard worth around $6,000-$7,000.

“I always ask people, ‘How much you want for your stuff?’ and the first word out of his mouth was $800. I knew right then and there that he had no idea what he had,” Hernandez said.

As Hernandez was going through the equipment once the man left the store, he found an old receipt stuck in it with Mallon’s name on it and called him immediately.

“I got home and the place was completely ransacked, stuff was thrown all over, but it was primarily just the music equipment that was missing and a handgun that the police had a serial number for,” Mallon said.

“When he got home, he called me and said this is what’s missing and it was basically everything that this guy brought into my shop,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez contacted the police once he realized everything was stolen, and shortly after, he got a threatening phone call from the suspect.

“His exact words to me were ‘You’ve played me,’ and then he said, ‘That’s the last thing you’ll ever do,’ and he hung up, and that was right in front of the police officers,” Hernandez said.

A day later, Mallon stopped by Blues Vintage Guitars to thank Hernandez and collect everything that was stolen from him.

“I didn’t really sleep last night, still kind of in shock. As I said, it was the worst feeling in the world, followed by Gabe coming through and being like there are good people, you know? What Gabe did and the fact that these things are coming back to me is, I mean that means the world to me,” Mallon said.

“We’re just hopeful that this guy is caught at some point and taken off the streets because it’s scary,” Hernandez said.

While a few things are still missing, Mallon said he’s thankful nothing else was stolen from his home, and he’s hopeful that the person responsible is behind bars soon.