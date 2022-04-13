NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A recent college graduate with a heart of service has been awarded a $10,000 grant to help in her mission of helping those impacted by recent disasters possible.

Although Emily Figueroa is still charting her path in life, one thing she was certain of was that she wanted to use her time and talents to help others. The college graduate moved to Nashville last year and put her desires into play by starting the CARE organization, which stands for Community Assistance Relief Efforts. Figueroa told News 2 that the inspiration for the organization began after she made several trips to Kentucky after last year’s deadly tornadoes that claimed the lives of 76 Kentuckians.

“I had this idea with my boyfriend that we would just really start using our money to tithe in a way that we can see it physically working,” said Figueroa, “and so you know, just making a bunch of phone calls and kind of getting a home base and talking to people around and seeing you know, where’s the help needed?”

To support her efforts in helping others, Figueroa works as a GrubHub driver in Nashville and the food delivery service has taken notice of her acts. The company recently awarded Figueroa a $10,000 grant to help assist in her mission of providing help to others. She plans to pay it forward and use the money to help victims of last year’s devastating Colorado wildfires.

“So basically, taking that sum of money and dividing it up and kind of seeing for my first two runs, it takes about X amount of money to get to, X amount of miles and kind of doing the math there, I’m planning on getting four trips out of that money, through donating mileage and everything that has to that go with getting there”,” said Figueroa.

The Colorado trip is still in the works, but if you would like to join in Figueroa’s work or learn more about her mission check out the CARE organization.