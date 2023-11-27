NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homelessness is a complex issue, but certain populations experiencing homelessness face unique challenges that some Nashville organizations are trying to help them overcome.

News 2 first reported on the more than 30 organizations that set a goal to house 100 families in 100 days this past August.

Even though the groups beat their December 9 deadline, housing 105 families just before Thanksgiving, the number of unhoused families in Nashville has only grown from more than 480 before the 100-day challenge to more than 500 today.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“We’re continuing to house families but if the inflow doesn’t change, if we have more families continuing to come into the system, then we can’t decrease that total number,” said Rod DeVore, Director of 2Gen Initiatives at United Way of Greater Nashville.

“The list that we use to track individuals who are in need has just gotten larger,” Drew Freeman, CEO of Safe Haven Family Shelter said. “Maybe it’s part of the awareness, maybe we’re still dealing with the moratorium from the evictions. Nashville tends to get more expensive.”

The lack of affordable housing in Davidson County and beyond is one of the main contributing factors to families experiencing homelessness. Even if a housing option is affordable, it can be difficult to find a unit large enough to house an entire family.

“Our families, we average around four for each unit,” Freeman said. “Some units we have 10 kids we’re trying to transport, and we’re trying to but we’re trying to assist the parents in doing that. You can imagine how hard it can be for them to do this all by themselves and even access resources. It’s hard for them to go down to get documents because they have five kids with them. Even just driving down can be a challenge for them.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The public often doesn’t realize just how many families are experiencing homelessness because they tend to couch surf and sometimes live in their cars out of sight, according to Freeman.

“I think it’s just hard because people see families and they just naturally assume, no matter how they look, that they’re together and they have shelter, versus a guy who may look like someone who [we] would imagine someone who’s homeless looks like,” Freeman said. “They just don’t have the outward appearance in most cases.”

Despite beating their goal of housing 100 families in 100 days, the more than 30 organizations involved will continue to find housing for families and work on preventative solutions to homelessness.

Families experiencing homelessness aren’t the only ones facing unique challenges in finding shelter. The number of LGBTQ+ young adults experiencing homelessness is growing.

Nashville LAUNCH PAD officials told News 2 that this time last year there were around 70 individuals who came through their doors, and this year there are even more.

“It is a very specific population. We know homelessness in Nashville is very broad and there are a lot of folks that need help, but to us focusing in on those young adults who are not handed a book on how to be an adult and keys to a house when they turn 18 is very important to us,” Corrine Elise, Nashville LAUNCH PAD’s associate director of engagement and administration said.

Members of the queer community are 120% more likely to experience homelessness, according to Nashville LAUNCH PAD.

Nashville LAUNCH PAD is trying to help by working with Community Care Fellowship to open Metro’s sixth Mobile Housing Navigation Center located at United Methodist Church in Donelson. The center has 15 beds specifically for young LGBTQ+ adults experiencing homelessness.

The young adults stay at the MHNC for an average of 90 and up to 120 days.

“To put it into perspective, the Predators stadium [Bridgestone Arena], that entire stadium could be filled with those experiencing homelessness in Nashville, so even though you may not see them immediately, there are people who are struggling and those who are unhoused,” Elise said.

To learn more about the 100-Day Challenge and how to help, click here.

To learn more about Nashville LAUNCH PAD and how to help, click here.