NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you talk to the old-timers who grew up in Middle Tennessee, they will tell you that it used to snow a lot more than it does now.

Indeed, if you look at the records, Nashville has averaged 8.1 inches of snow per year from 1871 to the present, but if you look at the most recent 30-year average, we have only received a little more than half of that at 4.7 inches annually.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see any snow at all this winter, so when was the last time we saw accumulating snow?

The year 2023 was a dud, so we have to look back to 2022.

Although there were some accumulating snows on March 11-12 and Jan. 2, 3, 16, and 28, our last big snow was on Jan. 6, 2022, when 6.3 inches fell in Nashville.

It was a heavy, wet, and slippery snow that caused many accidents and cars sliding off the road.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: TDOT Smartway Camera)

For the kids, it was a day out of school and a chance to break out the snow sleds, the kind of day most adults dread, but the kids love.

(Photo: WKRN)

Here’s hoping they get their wish this year, without Mom and Dad having too many problems!