NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On this National Cancer Survivor Day, Nashville General Hospital held a ceremony to honor those who have beat the dreaded disease.

Today was the 14th annual survivor recognition ceremony for the North Nashville hospital.

Doctors, nurses and top administrators, along with elected leaders of Nashville paid tribute to survivors of all types of cancer. Patients who were treated at the hospital on hand today ranged from one year to 20 years in surviving cancer.

Rev. Enoch Fuzz of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church served as guest speaker.

Fuzz was diagnosed with Stage 4 lunch cancer almost two years ago and continues to receive treatment at Nashville General Hospital and the Hardy Cancer Center.

Mayor John Cooper & Rev. Fuzz (Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Rev. Fuzz (Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)



(Photo: WKRN)

Among the dignitaries on hand were Mayor John Cooper and Bill Freeman of Freeman and Webb.

Both spoke about Fuzz’s public battle with cancer and thanked the staff for the services they provide.