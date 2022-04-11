NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Filling up the car these days is not for the faint of heart. You may have noticed as of late prices have stabilized, even dropping below $4 per gallon.

News 2 wanted to find out if that trend is likely to continue by asking Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com some questions.

“Watch out for some unexpected turns, some bumps in the road over the course of the summer, but we may have already seen the worst pain at the pump for this year,” said De Haan.

The good news, right now, it doesn’t look like things are getting worse. The bad news, gas prices seem to come down much slower than they go up.

“We’re now in our third week of seeing gas prices declining,” he continued, “The average now in Nashville is about $3.91 a gallon. It’s down about 10 cents a gallon in the last week.”

Nationally the average is also down just over 23 cents from a month ago. Unfortunately, the news driving the drop is not encouraging, that includes China shutting down major cities.

“In fact, that’s likely one of the major factors why oil prices are down over 4% today – is that china’s one of the world’s largest oil consumers, and the rising Covid cases there is leading to lower consumption combined with the President’s SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release. Also, concerns over the U.S. economy more and more economists have suggested that in the future, the U.S. economy may tip into recession as a result of high inflation. So, there’s a little bit more bearishness right now than bullishness, and that’s leading to lower prices.”

Good news on the diesel front as prices are expected to drop below $5 per gallon this week.

In the business of forecasting gas prices, there is just one thing that is certain. “The only thing right now I think that is certain is that there is a lot of uncertainty that could change things down the road,” said De Haan.

With the Nashville area average at $3.91 per gallon, we sit just about a dime below the national average.

On the low end, gas in Oklahoma is averaging $3.65 per gallon. At the high end, California drivers are averaging $5.76 per gallon.