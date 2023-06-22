NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are used to dealing with death, but now funeral homes are feeling the impact of the opioid epidemic.

In Nashville, there are a few things that have not changed, and Phillips Robinson Funeral Home is one of them.

“For the past 30 years, I’ve pretty much have worked full-time in the business,” said owner Gale Robinson.

For centuries, the business has been in his family, starting with his grandfather, then his father, and now him. While the foundation of the business has remained the same, some of what they are seeing has not.

“There’s been a change in gun violence deaths, suicide, and overdose deaths over the past several years in our industry,” explained Robinson.

Among that list, overdoses noticeably stand out. Now, considered an epidemic in Davidson County, each year more people are dying, and some are ending up in a funeral home.

“They have suspected 242 overdose deaths, [and] they have confirmed 234 overdose deaths in Davidson County. Those are just from Davidson County,” said Robinson as he explained what his business has seen so far this year.

Since Jan. 1, the funeral home has had to perform some sort of service for 476 people, all of whose deaths were someway linked to drugs.

After decades of working in this business, News 2 asked if these numbers come as a surprise.

“It’s sad to say that it doesn’t surprise me, because in my other job I see too often the devastation of drug addiction,” Robinson said.

Robinson serves as Judge over Davidson Counties Recovery Court. The program offers drug offenders a road to recovery instead of going to jail. Each year, graduates emerge, but oftentimes that’s when the real work begins.

“I’ve had recovery court graduates that, shortly after they graduate from this 18-month program of being clean and sober, and go out and have this one use and overdose and die. [I] had it happen twice back in March for two of my graduates,” said Robinson.

During the first quarter of this year, the Metro Public Health Department tracked 142 suspected overdoses. The stark reality found between each casket is that at any moment, another overdose victim could come in.

“It’s very tough; it’s hard to sit across the table from a mama and daddy that they’re son or daughter has died from an overdose death. It’s just devastating to see that because…it’s senseless,” explained Robinson.