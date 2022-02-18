NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Food Project announced its founder, Tallu Schuyler Quinn, passed away after her battle with an aggressive brain cancer.

Quinn was known for her many efforts to end food insecurity. The Nashville native started The Nashville Food Project (TNFP) in 2011, after earning her Masters of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary at Columbia University. Prior to moving home, Quinn also lived in Nicaragua where she worked with impoverished farmers to create sustainable agriculture practices.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma brain cancer in July of 2020. She shared her health journey through a Caring Bridge page where she also offered words of hope and wisdom. On Friday, Quinn’s husband, Robbie, posted about her passing. She died Thursday night while surrounded by family.

TNFP posted about Quinn’s passing, remembering her for her boundless energy and love for humanity.

The post read in part:

“Indeed, community beats at the heart of the mission Tallu helmed at The Nashville Food Project – “bringing people together to grow, cook and share nourishing food with the goals of cultivating community and alleviating hunger in our city.” Her vision for community food security in which everyone in Nashville has access to the food they want and need, is both radical and achievable. But she’s also been known to say that the “bringing people together” aim of the mission is its most radical claim. She believed good food is more than a basic human need, it is a human right, and it can foster more than good health – it imbues a sense of belonging and purpose. She demonstrated in her life and work that community built through food can highlight our interdependence with one another and the Earth while piercing through the loneliness, isolation and feelings of scarcity so often associated with poverty.”

In 2001, Quinn was recognized as one of News 2’s Remarkable Women.