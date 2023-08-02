NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A flight from Nashville bound for New York City made an emergency landing in Ohio Wednesday morning.

The Republic Airways flight DL5717 was diverted to Columbus, Ohio as a precaution after the aircraft experienced a sensor alert.

The flight departed BNA at 6:21 a.m. and was due to land at La Guardia at 9:37 a.m. EST. The plane landed in Columbus without incident., according to a Republic spokesperson.

The flight swapped to a replacement aircraft to complete the trip to New York where it arrived around 9:45 a.m.

Republic Airways Inc. is a regional airline subsidiary of Republic Airways Holdings and operates service American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express using a fleet of Embraer 170 and Embraer 175 regional jets.