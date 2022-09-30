NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.

The department said units were dispatched to the 1st Avenue North railroad overpass for reports of a body in the water.

After launching boats to investigate, officials reported that first responders pulled the body out of the river and turned the case over to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police, this death is being investigated as a possible drowning.