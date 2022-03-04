NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The worst moment of Ruby Reed’s life has been replaying in her mind for nearly four years.

“I think about my son every single day. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about my son,” Ruby said. “I see him brought out of the water and being put in the ambulance. Every single day, I see my child like that.”

The body of her son, 32-year-old Jesse Reed, was discovered 12 days after authorities say his vehicle plunged into the water near Mason’s Boat Dock in Waverly on March 6, 2018. The circumstances of how it got there remain under investigation.

“As a child, he was a good boy,” who grew into a very good man, Ruby said.

Jesse was a Marine who deployed twice to Iraq. Upon his return, he became a Metro Nashville Firefighter Paramedic/EMT. “He was just a service person,” recalled Ruby.

Questions still linger regarding what happened that night. The autopsy report shows the manner of death could not be concluded. It lists the cause of death as drowning and blunt force injuries as a contributing cause.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Jesse’s older brother, Jason Reed. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

Jesse was married at the time of his death. His wife, Mary Ellen Reed, told authorities she was with her husband when the car went into the river. In court documents obtained by News 2, his wife is referred to as a suspect in Reed’s death. She’s also referenced in a civil complaint involving Reed’s life insurance policy.

She asserts her 5th amendment right against self-incrimination to all questions asked, including whether she intended to kill Jesse Reed the night of March 6th.

“I do know that the investigation by the TBI and the District Attorney’s Office is ongoing,” Jason said.

While the family acknowledges the hard work of investigators, the family has started a gofundme page to raise money for the agencies that helped search for Jesse in hopes of bringing renewed awareness to the case.

“We’ve picked Box 55 that supports the Nashville Fire Department and we’ve picked the TN Federation of Fire Chaplins who were all out there all 12 days,” explained Jason.

The family hopes reminding the public about the story will also help Jesse find the justice he deserves.

“Maybe somebody will remember something, or saw something,” Ruby said. “Maybe they’ve been scared to come forward I don’t know, but maybe they’ll call in to help us solve what happened to Jesse.”