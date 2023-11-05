NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are working to contain a brush fire that sparked in a wooded area late Saturday night near the Cheatham and Davidson County line.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were dispatched to Gourley Road at approximately 10 p.m. to respond to reports of a brush fire on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Throughout the night, firefighters remained active at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to homes nearby.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at approximately 6 a.m., the Nashville Fire Department reported that the fire continued to burn on a bluff.

According to officials, fire personnel have requested specialized equipment to safely access and fully extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported to nearby residents or first responders. Additional details were not immediately released.