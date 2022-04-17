NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of an Easter morning fire after an apartment building went up into flames Sunday morning.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews responded to the 500 block of Basswood Avenue at the Rock Harbor Condominiums in response to a 2-alarm apartment fire early Sunday morning. Once on scene, fire personnel were able to rescue one resident. The resident was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the status of their injuries remains unknown.

Crews evacuated Building R and Building S of the complex and residents of those two units will be unable to reoccupy the apartment at this time. According to Nashville Fire, when combined Building S and Building R contain 20 units.

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire and are now checking for potential hot spots. Nashville fire crews are still investigating what led to the fire.

No other information was immediately released.