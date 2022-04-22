NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken into custody in downtown Nashville on Wednesday for felony charges after police said she falsified her license plate.

Officers pulled over Denise Colon, 37, near the intersection of Hermitage Avenue and Peabody Street for reportedly having no working taillights. Metro Nashville Police officers said they checked her license plate which showed to be expired since 2018.

The number on the decal also reportedly did not come back when checked. Colon later allegedly admitted to officers that she was driving with an altered plate.

In the past, Colon has been convicted of aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment.