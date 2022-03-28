NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family is asking for the public’s help after 25-year-old Le’Ke Jenkins was shot and killed a week ago.

Jenkins’ family is finally hoping to lay the young man to rest after Metro police were called to an apartment on Frith Drive. The shooting happened inside the apartment.

“She said he did not make it […] so,” said Sheketa Jenkins as she remembered the phone call she received, holding back tears. “She said, ‘Ms. Jenkins, he didn’t make it.'”

According to the family, that Sunday night, Le’Ke was helping his girlfriend at the time move, when an altercation occurred. The next day, detectives worked to locate 14-year-old Darrian Pirtle, who was wanted for questioning. Police claim Pirtle was armed with a pistol the night of the shooting but did not live in the apartment.

“They shot him in the chest twice and once in the ribs, and they couldn’t save him,” explained Sheketa.

Sheketa said her son was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Le’Ke’s grandmother remembered the last time she spoke with him. She explained Le’Ke was having a “peaceful” day and had planned on visiting his grandmother later that evening. However, she wouldn’t know, that hours after that conversation, Le’Ke would be pronounced dead.

“He said, ‘I’m going to come by and check on you,’ I said, ‘okay,'” remembered Tracy Stevenson, Le’Ke’s grandmother. “And they let me know that he was gone.”

Le’Ke’s family remembered the chaotic night, as his mother received a phone call. She explained she was asked to sit down somewhere and then told her oldest son was taken to the hospital. When Sheketa couldn’t get through to the hospital, she called her mother and asked for her to make the phone call.

Once on the phone, Stevenson remembered being told that the family needed to send someone to the hospital to be there for Le’Ke.

His family says the most heartbreaking part, was that Le’Ke died alone.

“He was fearless and he always had a smile on his face,” said Gregory McDaniel, Le’Ke’s brother.

“Le’Ke is so funny, laid back, he don’t bother nobody, always chill,” described Sheketa.

The family is now focused on burying their loving son, brother and father. They are pleading with the public to help lay him to rest by this week.

“He loved everybody, so for him to sacrifice himself for somebody that he loved, he deserves to get sent away, sent home peacefully, like I just need help,” said Sheketa.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs. However, with the service set for this Thursday, they need the funds within the next couple of days.

“We’re not a rich family and we need the help,” said Stevenson. “We are asking y’all and begging y’all because he needs to be put to rest.”

They are asking anyone who would like to donate, to drop money off at the Smith Brothers Funeral Home, located at 706 Monroe Street and let them know that donation is for “Le’Ke Jenkins.”

As of Monday night, Metro police say no one has been formally charged in the shooting.