NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family is searching for answers after their 23-year-old son died from stab wounds to the back.

Metro police have ruled his death as unclassified and still under investigation. Now, his family says details in the case are not adding up and told News 2 they believe foul play may be the case.

“He was just blossoming, he was coming into himself and doing his own thing, and for him to be robbed of that… we have to get justice, we have to get justice,” said Brandy Smith, Bell’s mother.

On April 15, Toddrell Bell’s parents remember him saying goodbye and that he was headed to an Airbnb to clean up the home. At the time of the incident, a witness who was inside the home with Bell told police Bell had cut himself while cleaning. Bell had stab wounds to his back and side area, according to Metro police.

“Them saying it was self-inflicted from him cutting a box to him having a stab wound to his back, don’t correlate, that doesn’t go together. So we just want to get to the bottom of it, get the story, and find out how my son got these stab wounds to his back,” explained Smith.

Smith was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried to save his life.

“Tubes coming out of every organ, because he had bled out so bad. It was just a scary situation, we were just all really upset and trying to find out what was going on,” said Smith. “They told us he had a puncture wound, a stab wound to his back, so we were still trying to process all of that, so it was just hard.”

Metro police told News 2 that as Bell was being taken to the hospital, bodycam video taken from that day showed officers asking him if he was stabbed by the witness. In the video, Bell is seen shaking his head “no,” according to police. However, his parents believe their son was still in shock and didn’t want to get the witness in trouble. Now, with Metro police labeling his death as an open and active investigation, Bell’s parents want justice.

“I promised my son that I would get justice for him when he was laying in his bed, right before he took his last breathe, that I would seek justice for him, and I am going to do that,” Smith said.

Bell’s family says they are now waiting for autopsy results, which they believe will prove that his death should be ruled a homicide. Right now, police are classifying it as unclassified.