NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville family announced on Friday that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a vehicular homicide arrest after their loved one was hit and killed on April 1.

“I’ll never give up, never, this is just the first step. If it takes 100 more steps, we’re not giving up,” said William Oppenheimer, the victim’s brother.

Metro Police identified 43-year-old Anthony Pompa, as the victim of a fatal hit and run, on April 1, 2022.

It’s a first step that started with a car — a black Chevrolet Malibu to be exact.

Metro police responded on Dickerson Pike, near Sunset Drive, after a pedestrian was hit and killed. Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Anthony Pompa of Springfield, Tennessee.

“I pass it every day, to and from,” said Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer works just steps away from where the incident happened. He told News 2, that his brother would often walk around that area, living close by.

According to the investigation, Pompa had been walking in the area when a black Chevrolet Malibu struck him. The force of the crash was so strong that Pompa hit another unoccupied vehicle before being found by someone.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I think the biggest thing we are looking for is closure. Accidents happen, and I would […] if it wasn’t a hit and run, I think it would be a heck of a lot easier, to deal with as a family, that’s really what’s driving us, because who knows how long he laid there and suffered because somebody thought it was okay to just take off,” said Oppenheimer.

Metro Police believe a black Chevrolet Malibu was involved in this fatal hit and run. It’s described as having damage to the front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Earlier this week, Metro police pleaded for the public’s help. They released a photo of a Chevrolet Malibu, the car they believe was involved. The vehicle is described as having damage to the front passenger side and missing the passenger side mirror. At the time of the incident, the car had a temporary tag Q0NH76.

“This was the first news since April 1, that we were like okay, maybe something can happen,” said Oppenheimer.

In a sit-down interview, Oppenheimer said the family has gathered enough money to offer a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that will lead to someone being charged with vehicular homicide arrest in this case.

“I think that there are people out there that know exactly what happened, more than just the driver I think, and maybe that will influence them to help us, get answers I think we deserve,” explained Oppenheimer. “If you know something about this accident and whoever took off like a coward, please come forward and let my family know that this is still a good place to live, that there are good people out there that understand what we could be going through and help us find closure.”

In order to claim the $10,000 reward, the information must go through Metro police. Anyone with information on the Malibu or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.