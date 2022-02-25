NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family has grieved for days after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late last week. The crime went unsolved for days, until Thursday, when Metro police announced the wanted suspect turned himself in to police.

“Yesterday was day eight. No more, no more,” said Pedro Taperia-Primero to a translator. “It hurts a lot because my mom passed away last year, and with all of this, the truth is that it is very hard on the family.”

Taperia-Primero’s brother Mario was killed as he crossed Dickerson Pike when a motorist saw him and stopped to let him cross. However, once Marion reached the second lane, a four-door sedan hit him before driving off and fleeing the scene.

Initially, the victim was described as having short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing, but had no identification on him. Later, police would identify him as 36-year-old Mario Taperia-Primero.

“I called my nephew and I asked him where his dad is. My nephew said that his dad had not come home,” remembered Pedro.

Mario had died at the scene.

On Thursday, Metro police announced the suspect, 18-year-old Detavious Buchanan, turned himself in to police. He admitted that on Feb. 17, he had been driving a 2006 Black Chevrolet Malibu when he hit Mario. Buchanan told police he thought he had hit a pothole, according to a press release.

Buchanan is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to report and render aid and failure to yield to a pedestrian resulting in death. He is free on a $10,000 bond.

“I hope my brother rests in peace. A lot of people are crying. He has his two children here and he was going to take care of them,” said Pedro.

According to the family, Mario, along with his two sons, had come to the United States from Guatemala in order to provide a better life for their entire family. Back home in Central America, Mario left behind his wife and six other children.

The family’s goal was to build a home in Nashville — one that would be able to hold the large family. Now, Mario’s two oldest sons are left here, without a parent.

“It’s a terrible thing, we have been left orphans, my brother and I. My brother and I are just here by ourselves and the rest of the family is in Guatemala. My mom is without her partner, and this is terrible,” said Mario’s oldest son, Pablo Taperia-Velaquez. “Dad, I will make your dream come true.”

The family is now hoping to send Mario’s body back home to Guatemala for a proper burial. They told News 2, normally they would never ask for help, but due to the amount of money it would take to send him home being so high, they need help. If you would like to donate, they are asking you to send a message to a phone number set up by the family at (615) 586-4377.