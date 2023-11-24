NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Thanksgiving weekend, a Nashville family is asking for financial assistance after a loved one died in a horrific car crash.

According to News 2’s sister station, WREG, 43-year-old Katrina Hall of Batesville, and 5-year-old Oakleigh Varnell of Sardis, were killed in a collision on Monday, Nov. 20 in Quitman County, Mississippi, about 45 minutes south of Memphis.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading west. Katrina and Oakleigh were reportedly passengers in the Chevrolet.

News 2 spoke to Katrina’s sister-in-law, Jessica Hall, who said it’s been devastating for her family as they celebrated Thanksgiving without Katrina.

“Yesterday, it was really difficult with her chair being empty…She had so much life and so much love in her and she loved big, and she would brighten in any room that she came into,” Jessica said.

Jessica said her sister-in-law had no savings, so her family is trying to raise enough money to hold a proper burial on Saturday, Nov. 25, as well as help Katrina’s three children. Follow this link to contribute to the GoFundMe.