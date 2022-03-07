NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A demand for justice is now two years in the making. Two mothers are still grieving after their loved ones were shot and killed exactly one month apart.

“It’s a long process, it’s really heartbreaking, you get frustrated,” said Mamie Turner.

Month after month, Mamie has waited for closure after her son was shot and killed on Nolensville Pike back in December of 2020.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Metro Nashville Homicide detectives charged 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas with homicide for the fatal shooting of Lee V. Turner Jr., outside of the Tornado Bus Station on Nolensville Pike.

“Listen, we have to let them know that they can’t just go to juvenile and be released, they have taken someone’s life,” explained Mamie.

At the time, Corado-Callejas implicated himself in the shooting, stating Lee was sought out in retaliation for comments he had made against a gang.

Finally, Mamie thought she would see justice after plans for another court appearance were set to take place, however, she told News 2, that the court date has since been pushed back.

She along with another family, plan on attending every single court date, in an effort to shine a light on juvenile crime.

“It just brought back all the memories, just the day it happened, it replays over and over in my head,” said Peyton Trotter.

Trotter explained seeing the accused killers of her fiance, 34-year-old Alexander Presley. Presley was sitting in his car in the driveway of his home on Nov. 16, 2020.

“I was getting the baby to bed and we heard one gunshot, didn’t know that it was him, it was just really close and I kept calling him and calling him and he wouldn’t answer,” remembered Trotter. “He was pronounced dead.”

Now, two teens are set to appear in court, as two families continue to grieve. They told News 2 the goal is to now send a message to other juveniles who may be on the brink of committing a violent crime.

“Honestly, I think they deserve life, if not more. The death penalty, I mean they took from so many people,” said Trotter. “What will they do when they get older? I mean they’re still kids and they are already thinking about things like this, it could get a lot worse and we don’t need them on the street.”

“They are not children anymore they are murdered, and I want the court system, the judge, the DA, the prosecutors, I want everybody to look at them, the citizens of Nashville the state of Tennessee, I want them all to look at them […] we have to make them an example because if we don’t it’s going to give all the others falling suit behind them, they are going to say okay, they got away with it,” explained Mamie.