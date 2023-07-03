NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — One of the more contentious topics in Nashville is that of a proposed improvement plan for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The 119-year-old track is one of the oldest in the country and has seen many big names in racing claim victory on its laps.

Mayor John Cooper entered into an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to bring NASCAR back to Nashville in the form of a massive upgrade to the racetrack. Some of the highest priority safety improvements included construction of new fencing, a 20-foot sound-mitigating barrier wall, structural and cosmetic improvements to the grandstands, and new state-of-the-art scoreboard.

The move has support and criticism from city leaders, stockholders, residents and more, with some advocacy groups saying the move is a drastic expansion of the facility over the wishes of those who live in the neighborhood. They also argue any monetary benefits would be outweighed by environmental nuisances.

Additionally, the Tennessee General Assembly stepped in and passed a law that would lower the vote threshold needed for this exact deal to go through. According to Metro Legal, the charter says any vote on renovations to the Fairgrounds speedway requires at least a two-thirds majority vote. Earlier this year, the general assembly passed HB 864, which nullifies that supermajority threshold. Instead, it says votes like this one would only require a simple majority.

That kicked off a legal battle that has multiple parties involved now, starting with Metro Nashville.

The city sued the state and Gov. Bill Lee in May over the legislature’s passing HB 864, arguing that the law violates the Tennessee Constitution’s Home Rule Amendment. It’s one of several lawsuits Metro has filed against the state using this claim, including one on the size of Metro Council and another on the makeup of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board of Directors.

The Home Rule Amendment states the legislature cannot pass laws that only target one city or county without that city or county’s local approval.

Metro argues HB 864 overrides Nashville’s ability to govern itself through its own charter, as it undoes the two-thirds vote requirement that voters approved through a referendum. That violates the “local legislation” clause in the Home Rule Amendment, Metro said, rendering this law unconstitutional.

The complaint asks the Court to declare the law unconstitutional and for a permanent injunction against the law’s enforcement.

A group of three Metro Councilors has also sued the state arguing the Home Rule Amendment violation.

District 17 CM Colby Sledge, District 30 CM Sandra Sepulveda, and Councilman At Large Bob Mendes filed suit against the state at the beginning of June using the same arguments as the Metro Legal Department. They said HB 864 violates the local legislation clause of the state constitution’s Home Rule Amendment.

They’ve asked the Court to declare the law unconstitutional and permanently enjoin the state from enforcing it.

City officials aren’t the only ones diving into legal remedies over the law.

A group of South Nashville residents and former city leaders filed suit against the governor and the state over it. Seven people who live in either the Wedgewood-Houston or Waverly neighborhoods within 2 miles of the Nashville Fairgrounds, as well as one member of the Metro Nashville Board of Fair Commissioners all signed onto the suit.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Like the other two suits, the neighbors argue HB 864 was passed for the sole purpose of changing the section of the Metro Charter that governs the fairgrounds in violation of the Home Rule Amendment.

They also include a section detailing the impacts of the law, stating they would face “direct and significant impacts from changes” to the fairgrounds site, such as an expansion of the racetrack like the one Bristol Motor Speedway has proposed.

Additionally, they say in their complaint, the law “undermines the democratic process by disregarding the clear mandate expressed by voters…who affirmed the supermajority voting requirement in the 2011 referendum.”

“The Act erodes their democratic rights and the community’s collective preference, establishing a troubling precedent for how decisions on public facilities can be unilaterally altered by the State, contrary to the expressed wishes of local residents,” they said in the complaint.

They finally claim the absence of mufflers on racecars will dramatically increase noise pollution in the area, estimating peaks of sounds at or above 140 decibels.

On another side of the discourse surrounding the proposed Nashville racetrack is a suit filed at the end of June.

Howard Tucker, a racecar driver in the Limited Lake Model Series, has sued Metro Nashville over its interpretation of its charter and is asking the court to weigh in and declare the leading interpretation incorrect.

In his complaint, he states Metro Nashville is using Section 11.602(d) of the Metro Charter to insist that any vote on improvements at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway requires a supermajority (two-thirds) vote, but this section of the charter actually doesn’t apply to this situation. The plain language of the section, Tucker says, only refers to “demolition” of the premises; not renovations.

Tucker has a vested interest in the continuance of the plan to renovate the speedway, he said in his complaint.

“Under the clear, plain, and unambiguous language of Section 11.602(d), supermajority approval is not required for approval of the Speedway agreement,” Tucker said in the suit.

Further, he added, even if the language were ambiguous, the current Speedway deal to come before the Metro Council would not be affected by that statute and would not require the supermajority.