NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The gates officially opened Friday night to the first Nashville Fair.

While the state fairgrounds in South Nashville is rooted in rich history, this fair is a first for a number of reasons. It’s the first fair held on the grounds since 2019 and the first held on the newly renovated grounds.

“These grounds back in around 1906 held the first Tennessee State Fair,” Nashville Fair Manager Scott Jones told News 2.

However, the grounds have sat silent from fair festivities for three years, with the pandemic and the move of the Tennessee State Fair to Wilson County.

“It’s in our name; we are Fairgrounds Nashville and what’s a fairground without a fair? And Nashville deserves a fair; the capital deserves a fair and we are going to put the best fair on these grounds that we can possibly do,” Jones explained.

While you will find your traditional midway magic, officials have made sure the fair encompasses special events and shows unique to Music City, promising to bring a nostalgic fair experience with a modern spin to Nashville’s urban core with dinner theater shows, axe throwing and wrestling on the agenda,

housed in new facilities.

“We are excited be able to host the first fair, to be able to showcase that in a brand new building, ultimately it’s very exciting,” said Jones.

In addition to your typical fair food, like cotton candy and funnel cakes, you will find fried Goo Goo Clusters and Nashville’s famous hot chicken on a stick.

Fair officials say safety is their top priority with rides inspected and security on the grounds wanding fairgoers as they come in and out.

“It is your apple pie of America, fairs are, this is where your memories are made with families. These are the places where your child has their first experience eating cotton candy or maybe riding a ride and everybody needs to have that in their life; they need those memories and we are in the memory making business,” Jones smiled.

The fair runs through Sept. 18. For more information and tickets, click here.