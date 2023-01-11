NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s recycling service is about to double, and it won’t cost residents a penny more.

Instead of rolling out your carts each month, starting on Jan. 30 curbside recycling collection for Davidson County residents will come around every other week.

The announcement came from the River Hills Waste Management site, a location that the city hopes gets way busier than it has been.

“This couldn’t have come at a more important time for Nashville. Nashvillians produce twice as much solid waste as the national average and recycle half as much of it,” Todd Lawrence, executive director for Urban Green Lab said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper agreed and hopes the price tag helps lure in more users.

“More than 109,000 residents already participate in recycling. That means 109,000 residents are going to have double the service at no additional cost,” Mayor Cooper said.

Residents can view their new collection schedule and sign up for collection day reminders online at Recycle.Nashville.gov or by downloading the Nashville Waste and Recycling App available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Residents across the city will soon receive a letter in the mail from Metro Water Services notifying them of the change.

“This is a huge and important step towards achieving zero waste, building an economy that better integrates reusable materials. It’s essential that we do this, to lessen the city’s environmental footprint, including reducing consumption and reusing materials whenever possible,” said Mayor Cooper.

The city said it’s also another step toward cutting Nashville’s carbon emissions by 80% by 2050.

“While recycling is important, it’s the very last thing we should do after reusing our material, and most importantly, preventing waste in the first place by consuming better and producing more responsibly. We owe it to future generations of Nashvillians to get this right, and I think we got it right today,” Lawrence said.

Residents interested in recycling more can request a free, additional recycling cart through hubNashville by calling 311 from within Davidson County or by visiting hub.nashville.gov.