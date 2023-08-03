NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the polls close in Nashville for the Metro General Election, the Davidson County Election Commission has released the unofficial results from the early voting period.

Early voting took place for 14 days prior to Election Day, giving Davidson County voters the opportunity to vote without long lines and large crowds when making their decisions for mayor, vice mayor and Metro council.

If the early voting totals are any indication, Nashville could be headed for a runoff election when it comes to the mayor’s race. Unofficial results showed Freddie O’Connell in the lead with 15,844 votes, followed by Alice Rolli with 10,386 votes, then Matthew Wiltshire with 9,940, and Jeff Yarbro with 7,108 votes.

In order to win the race, a candidate must win 50%-plus-one outright.

Over in the race for Vice Mayor, incumbent Jim Shulman has the edge over challenger Angie E. Henderson with 25,341 votes to Henderson’s 24,615.

Early voting turnout was only around 14% of total registered voters, according to data from the Davidson County Election Commission. There are more than 450,000 registered voters in Davidson County.

Over in the Metro Council at-large race, incumbent CM Zulfat “Z” Suara is currently in the lead for another term with 24,361 votes, followed by Delishia Porterfield with 20,269. Burkley Allen is currently in third place with 18,663 votes, followed by Howard Jones with 15,057 and Olivia Hill with 14,731. If Election Day numbers continue that trend, those five candidates could be the next at-large CMs for Metro Nashville.