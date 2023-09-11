NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 69,000 Davidson County voters cast their ballots in the Sept. 14 Metro runoff election. The election, which has shortened ballots for mayor, councilmember at large and some district councilmembers, has seen more ballots cast than several of the last few elections, including runoffs, according to the Davidson County Election Commission.

According to data from the election commission, the early vote total surpasses the last two runoff elections in 2015 and 2019 by around 10,000. The runoff election on Sept. 10, 2015, saw 58,848 ballots cast during the early voting period, and the Sept. 12, 2019 runoff had 48,816 votes cast during the early voting period. The 2015 runoff saw Megan Barry best David Fox, receiving 54.8% of the vote; 2019’s runoff saw John Cooper defeat David Briley with 69.1% of the vote.

This year’s runoff has seen 68,319 votes cast already.

The early voting turnout is also higher than the August general election this year, according to the commission data. Last month there were only 57,461 total votes cast during the 14-day early voting period.

In the mayoral race, former Councilmember Freddie O’Connell captured the largest share of the votes with 27.15%, followed by Alice Rolli with 20.22%. Because neither won an outright majority of votes due to the crowded field of 12, they headed to the runoff.

The race for Metro Councilmember At Large was also crowded, with 21 people in the race for the five seats. Of those candidates, only one met the 10% threshold needed to win outright: Zulfat “Z” Suara. Per the terms of the Metro charter, the next eight candidates with the highest number of votes qualified to make it to the runoff for the remaining four seats.

Election Day is Thursday. All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Nashville. All voters will be required to cast their ballots at their assigned precinct location. To find where you need to vote, click HERE. You can also see who will be on the ballot online HERE.