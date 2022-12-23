NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ice and snow caked the roadways across Metro Nashville following the winter storm Friday, but some said they were more concerned about the reckless drivers on the streets.

Melissa Zensen had arrived in Nashville from Chattanooga Friday morning. She told News 2 some of the drivers on the road made traveling much more dangerous.

“The roads looked a lot like that, a lot of ice,” Zensen said. “We had to drive very slow. We’re both from up North and people down here have the tendency to drive very quickly on ice.”

Metro police said between 5:00 and 8:30 Friday morning officers received 34 crash calls. Driver, Gary Matthews spotted many of them on the roads.

“Another car was on top of the median,” Matthews said. “It’s been bad. You can tell some drivers are just inexperienced, and they shouldn’t be out there.”

The Nashville Department of Transportation pretreated nearly 1,000 miles of roadway with 40,000 gallons of brine and 9,000 tons of salt. Despite that, Friday morning the agency stated the freezing temperatures were preventing the ice and snow on the roads from melting.

By 2:30 pm Friday, Nashville reported 32 traffic incidents on roadways and 10 involved injuries.

You can track traffic conditions on TDOT’s SmartWay map here.