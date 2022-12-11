NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee has seen its fair share of gloomy days this fall, which is why Ascension St. Thomas is offering tips on how to deal with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

According to doctors, this disorder comes in the form of feeling depressed several days in a row, paired with low light outside.

They said the best ways to fight off SAD is to practice good sleep hygiene, exercise, and to prioritize work-life balance.

You can also get an at-home light box to set in front of your face daily.

“With a light box that is 10,000 Lux, you can expose your eyes to this for 15 to 20 minutes a day, in the morning, seven days a week,” explained Dr. Joseph Sharpe, chief medical officer for Ascension St. Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital. “And it will boost your mood, it actually sets your circadian rhythm, which will help your sleep that night because it gives you the cues that we don’t get on a day like today that’s very overcast and gloomy and rainy.”

Light boxes have become much more affordable over the past few years. If you do buy one, make sure you have it at eye level or above to get the most benefit from light therapy.