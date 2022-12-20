NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Nashville District Attorney’s Office, has concluded there was no wrongdoing by Metro police in relation to an officer-involved shooting last month.

Early in the morning of Nov. 12, Metro police officers shot and killed Senquarius Williams in Madison. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Gallatin Pike South.

Officials said police originally responded to the area for a non-critical shooting that happened prior and did not involve the police.

According to Metro police, while officers were investigating the scene, a suspect — later identified as Williams — approached officers with his hands in his pockets. Officials said officers repeatedly told the suspect to remove his hands from his pockets.

That’s when Williams allegedly continued walking toward officers, did not show his hands, crossed under the crime scene tape and pulled a gun from his pocket.

Officials said Williams fired at officers and three Metro police officers returned fire. In a release, officers said the gunman died as a result of the shooting.

Using video evidence, the TBI and District Attorney’s Office concluded that officers fired their weapons after Williams shot at them first.

The District Attorney’s Office said, in a statement, “the officers’ actions were justified in protecting themselves and other citizens in the area. We are requesting that the TBI close this case and no further action be taken.”