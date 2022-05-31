NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A delivery man was charged Monday night after police said he stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry on the job.

Officials said on May 4, Timothy Northern was working for a subcontracting company and delivered a washer and dryer to the victim’s home in Davidson County. After he left, the victim reportedly noticed several items missing, so she reviewed surveillance video from cameras she had in her home.

Police said Northern was seen taking the items from the victim’s bedroom, then leaving. Officers said he stole a diamond ring, silver and gold necklace, and another ring, totaling $4,000.

The subcontracting company allegedly gave the victim Northern’s name, and through investigation, police identified and arrested him.